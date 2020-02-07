EC serves another notice to Kejriwal on the eve of polling

Just on eve of the polling for the assembly elections in Delhi, the Election Commission has served yet another notice to Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory, for allegedly flouting the Model Code of Conduct.

The EC acted on a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to explain by 5 p.m. on Thursday his position on the allegation of poll-code violation.

All the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi will go to polls on Thursday.

The BJP is posing a challenge to the AAP, which is in power in the National Capital Territory.

The poll-panel acted against Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister posted on Twitter a video – accusing the BJP of trying to seek votes by harping on “Hindu-Muslim” communal issues. The video also claims that the AAP is seeking a second term in power on the basis of the performance of Kejriwal Government and the promises of continuing the good governance and development works.

The EC wrote to Delhi Chief Minister that it was prima facie of the view that the video posted by him had the potential of disturbing communal harmony and aggravating the existing differences between social and religious communities apart from amounting to appealing to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. The poll-panel also wrote that it was prima facie of the view that Kejriwal had violated the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People's Act, 1951.

The EC had earlier issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister for promising mohalla clinics on court premises in the city at a time when the Model Code of conduct was already in place.