How to check Delhi Election 2020 result live online

The counting of votes in the Delhi Assembly Election is scheduled on February 11, 2020. The results will also be announced on the same day.

Here's how you can check the Delhi election result live:

Around a dozen exit polls have predicted that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will return to power riding on its performance, dashing the hopes of the BJP, which has been hoping to end its wilderness in power in the capital for the past 22 years despite a high-octane campaign based on nationalism and polarisation.

The counting of votes polled in 70 constituencies will begin in 21 voting centres spread across the capital at 8 am. The final results are expected by early afternoon. Officials expect that a definitive trend will be known by 11 am.