In 2015, BJP spent almost 73% more than other parties on campaigning

BJP on average spent Rs 117 crore (72.9%) more on campaigning than all the other major parties in the last Bihar assembly elections.

In 2015, BJP spent Rs 135 crore as opposed to Congress, JD(U) and Samajwadi Party (SP), and BSP who spent an average of Rs 15 crore.

Individually, Congress’s expenditure amounted to Rs 18 crore, SP spent Rs 15 crore while JD(U) and BSP spent Rs 13 crore and Rs 4 crore respectively.

Overall, the total expenditure of all the political parties amounted to Rs 190 crore in the 2015 assembly elections.

Also Read | Bihar elections 2020: What are the promises made by NDA parties?

During the election campaign, BJP’s expenses included publicity, travel expenses, the amount paid to candidates, and other expenses. Out of these, BJP has spent the most (Rs 60 crore) on publicity.

From this Rs 60 crore, Rs 40 crore has been expended on media advertisement, Rs 10 crore on publicity materials, and Rs 9 crore in public meetings.

As compared to this, Congress spent only Rs 2.5 crore on publicity while it splurged on its candidates with Rs 8 crore and expended around 7 crore for travelling ( Rs 6 crore on star candidates, 51 lakhs on party leaders.

Taking a leaf out of BJP’s book, JD(U) spent Rs 9.7 crore out of 13 crore on publicity while Rs 3 crore was expended on travel expenses. The party spent most of the Rs 9 crore on publicity materials ( Posters, banners, badges, arches, gates, cut outs, hoardings, and flags).

Samajwadi party, on the other hand, spent Rs 6.8 crore on the transportation of its star candidates and paid Rs 5.1 crore to its candidates. The party spent only Rs 57 lakhs on publicity.

BSP expended a crore each on publicity on travel and publicity while the remaining Rs 2 crore was used to pay its candidates.