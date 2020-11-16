In Bihar's new cabinet, JD(U) likely to get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: Report

After JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar was unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and named head of state, all eyes are now on his oath-taking ceremony that will take place today.

Apart from Nitish, Four-term Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad was named the BJP legislature party leader and Bettiah MLA Renu Devi was made the BJP's deputy legislature party leader in a meeting of NDA leaders held on Sunday.

However, suspense prevails over ministers who would take oath as members of Nitish Kumar’s state cabinet. Hindustan Times reported that the JD(U) having 43 MLAs could get 12 ministerial berths while the BJP having 74 MLAs could get 18 ministers. One ministerial berth could be allotted to both Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

“The allocation of ministerial berths to allies is being done on the formula of allotting two births for every seventh seat the party has won,” NDA leaders told HT.

On the other hand, It has been speculated that this time Sushil Modi will step down and give way for BJP members to take the seat of the Deputy Chief Minister of the states and there is a possibility that there would be two Deputy CMs this time. Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi could be the two deputies under Nitish Kumar's administration.