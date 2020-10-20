JD(U) faces RJD on most seats in ­Bihar polls: Report

Out of the 144 seats Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is contesting in the Bihar Assembly elections, it is fighting on most against the Janata Dal (United), according to an analysis by The Indian Express.

RJD candidates are competing against the JD(U) candidates on at least 77 seats, which means that Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) will have an easier chance to win only on about 38 seats out of 115.

The BJP is contesting on 110 seats in the 243-member assembly in alliance with the JD(U). Two other parties — Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) — are an extended part of the alliance for the polls. On the other hand, Congress is contesting 70 seats in the elections, while its alliance party RJD is in the fray on 144 seats.

For latest updates on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, click here

RJD nominees are up against the BJP in 51 of its 110 seats, giving the latter better chance at winning its other 59 seats.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly polls, the RJD won 80 of the 101 seats it contested against the Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan.

It remains to be seen if the discontent against Nitish Kumar is strond enough to give way to his oppenents.

The assembly polls in Bihar will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

(With agency inputs)