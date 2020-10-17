MP bypolls: Rahul, Priyanka lead star campaigner list

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Rahul, Priyanka lead Congress star campaigner list

  • Oct 17 2020, 21:31 ist
Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel will be among the star campaigners of the party in the bypoll for 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh scheduled for November 3.

Among others who have been listed as star campaigners are Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan, party media department chairperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, party general secretary Mukul Wasnik and MP Congress unit chief Kamal Nath.

The Congress needs to win all 28 seats to come back to power, while the BJP needs nine seats to attain a simple majority of 116 in the 230-member House.

