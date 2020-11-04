'Not scared of 'Modi Voting Machine' or Modi ji media'

'Modi Voting Machine' or 'Modi ji's media', not scared of them: Rahul Gandhi at Bihar poll rally

"I am fighting a war of ideology against this man. We are fighting against their thoughts. We will defeat their thoughts," the Congress leader said

PTI
PTI, Araria (Bihar),
  • Nov 04 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 16:04 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections, at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

Describing electronic voting machine as 'Modi Voting Machine' (MVM), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he is not scared of "MVM or Modi ji's media".

Addressing an election rally here, he said, "Whether it's MVM or Modi ji ka Media (Modi ji's media), I am not scared of them.

"Truth is truth, justice is justice. I am fighting a war of ideology against this man. We are fighting against their thoughts. We will defeat their thoughts," he said.

Without mentioning any particular incident, Gandhi said, "Narendra Modi says unpleasant things about me in his meetings. However, much hatred they try to spread, I always try to spread love. Hatred cannot defeat hatred, only love can. I won't budge an inch until I defeat Narendra Modi."

Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally at Madhepura.

Rahul Gandhi
Congress
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Narendra Modi
BJP

