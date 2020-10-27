Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Darbhanga Rural Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Darbhanga Rural Assembly Constituency (AC No 82) in Darbhanga district goes to polls on November 03, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Darbhanga Rural Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Lalit Kumar Yadav won Darbhanga Rural constituency seat with a margin of 25.1% securing 70557 votes against Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Naushad Ahmad.