In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Kadwa Assembly Constituency (AC No 64) in Katihar district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Kadwa Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Shakeel Ahmad Khan won the Kadwa constituency seat with a margin of 3.7% securing 56141 votes against BJP candidate Chander Bhushan Thakur.