Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Kahalgaon Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Kahalgaon Assembly Constituency (AC No 155) in Bhagalpur district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.
Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Kahalgaon Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.
In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, Congress candidate Sadanand Singh won Kahalgaon constituency seat with a margin of 12% securing 64981 votes against LJSP candidate Niraj Kumar Mandal.
