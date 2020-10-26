Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Kurtha Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Kurtha Assembly Constituency (AC No 215) in Arwal district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Kurtha Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, JD(U) candidate Satyadeo Singh won Kurtha constituency seat with a margin of 12.2% securing 43676 votes against RLSP candidate Ashok Kumar Verma.