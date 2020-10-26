Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: Mahishi Assembly Constituency

In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Mahishi Assembly Constituency (AC No 77) in Saharsa district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Mahishi Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Dr. Abdul Ghafoor won Mahishi constituency seat with a margin of 18% securing 56436 votes against RLSP candidate Chandan Kumar Sah.

