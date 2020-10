In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Paliganj Assembly Constituency (AC No 190) in Patna district goes to polls on October 28, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Paliganj Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, RJD candidate Jay Vardhan Yadav Alias Bachcha Yadav won Paliganj constituency seat with a margin of 16.7% securing 65932 votes against BJP candidate Ram Janm Sharma.