In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Parihar Assembly Constituency (AC No 25) in Sitamarhi district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Parihar Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP candidate Gaytri Devi won Parihar constituency seat with a margin of 2.5% securing 66388 votes against RJD candidate Ram Chandra Purve.