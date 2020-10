In Bihar Assembly Election 2020, Purnia Assembly Constituency (AC No 62) in Purnia district goes to polls on November 07, 2020.

Bihar Election Result 2020 date: The results for voting in Purnia Assembly Constituency will be declared on November 10, 2020.

In Bihar Assembly Election 2015, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Khemka won the Purnia constituency seat with a margin of 17.6% securing 92020 votes against Congress candidate Indu Sinha.