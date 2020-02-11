Polarising politics of BJP, AAP reason behind dip in Congress' vote share: Subhash Chopra

While speaking to ANI in the national capital during Delhi election results counting process, the President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Subhash Chopra spoke on EC trends which show party candidates trailing on almost all seats counting. He said, "I take responsibility for the party's performance and we will analyse the factors behind this." "Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarisation by both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)," DPCC Chief added.