Polarising politics of BJP, AAP reason behind dip in Congress' vote share: Subhash Chopra

While speaking to ANI in the national capital during Delhi election results counting process, the President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Subhash Chopra spoke on EC trends which show party candidates trailing on almost all seats counting. He said, "I take responsibility for the party's performance and we will analyse the factors behind this." "Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarisation by both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)," DPCC Chief added.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe