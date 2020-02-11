DPCC blames BJP, AAP for decline in Cong's vote share

Polarising politics of BJP, AAP reason behind dip in Congress' vote share: Subhash Chopra

DH Web Desk
New Delhi,
  Feb 11 2020
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 15:03pm ist

While speaking to ANI in the national capital during Delhi election results counting process, the President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee Subhash Chopra spoke on EC trends which show party candidates trailing on almost all seats counting. He said, "I take responsibility for the party's performance and we will analyse the factors behind this." "Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarisation by both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)," DPCC Chief added. 

 

