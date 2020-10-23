Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of 'insulting' soldiers in Bihar campaign speech

Former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Friday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for spreading lies about the Galwan Valley conflict with China. Modi, earlier in the day, acknowledged in Sasaram that “sons of Bihar soil” died at Ladakh while protecting the borders of the country.

“If our 20 soldiers died at Galwan Valley fighting Chinese, why did you utter lies that no one has intruded Ladakh? You have actually insulted our soldiers,” said Rahul, while slamming Modi at Hisua in Bihar’s Nawada district where he, along with Tejashwi Yadav, kickstarted poll campaign for the Mahagatbandhan candidates.

“The question is when you will throw out these Chinese who have captured our 1200 square kilometres in Leh-Ladakh,” said Rahul in a stinging attack on PM Modi.

Referring to innumerable problems migrants faced during the lockdown, Rahul asked Modi, “You should tell Bihar how many jobs were provided by you to those who were rendered jobless during the lockdown.”

The Opposition Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi was all the more aggressive. “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not step out of his official residence for 144 days due to fear of Covid-19. But now he is before you with folded hands, despite the fact that coronavirus is still there and the polls are being held amid pandemic. ‘Lekin inko toh kursi chahiye’ (He is only interested in retaining his chair), while when you were returning to Bihar, the same Nitish used to say: Stay wherever you are. Don’t come to Bihar,” Tejashwi reminded the voters, while sharing the dais with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress's Neetu Singh is contesting from Hisua, while former Speaker Sadanand Singh’s son Shubhanand Mukesh is Congress's candidate from Kahalgaon where Rahul campaigned later in the day.