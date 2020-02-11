Rahul Gandhi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal after AAP win

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for winning the assembly elections.

"My best wishes and congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections," Gandhi tweeted.

The Congress has been decimated in the Delhi polls.

With Kejriwal set to become the chief minister of Delhi for the third straight term, leaders of non-BJP parties cutting across party lines said the poll outcome showed that elections can be fought and won on the development plank.