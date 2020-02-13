Secret Diary: AAP, Congress may come and go but BJP stays forever

A classic case of misdirection. AAP has shifted logic, infused hatred and among the minds of the voters of Delhi.

It had proved its incompetence by awarding freebies and Mohalla clinics, which are no good for the voters outside Delhi. Delhi is for India, so the voters must think of a nationally integrated rule.

In Gita, Lord Krishna said, “Those who meditate on Me by fixing their minds on Me with steadfast devotion (and) being endowed with supreme faith-they are considered to be the most perfect yogis according to Me.”

Those who fix their minds on India, have faith in India’s economy and welcome the ideologies that lead to her progress, are the true nationalists.

Modiji spoke about issues concerning the nation. He accepted people of many religions, gave them a home in the country, tried to spread patriotism and love. All his efforts swept away.

But Kejriwal has forgotten. We are the centre of New Delhi. Keep the documents safe, Delhi, you will need to show them again during the NPR exercise.

This is not the end. The lotus’ roots shall dig deep into your dirty waters, and make Delhi great again. This is the BJP's guarantee! We will paint every state and union territory saffron! #

Bharat Mata ki Jai!