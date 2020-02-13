Secret Diary: ‘AAP’ up in the air

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s Arvind Kejriwal’s magic broom! Team Ravenclaw grabs the golden snitch! 62 points! And game over!

Cough! Cough! No crackers, please!

I saw this coming five years ago bhai! Oh how the saffron-clad army tried to wish me away! Delhi’s air is less smoggy than their chance for the throne now!

The highlight of all, Kejriwalji does not have to worry about getting a gift for the wife now! Valentine’s day and birthday quota settled!

Don’t underestimate the power of a common man!

You need to know what I have done, see my report card.

You want to know what I’ve planned for the next five years, see my guarantee card.

You want to know how we will implement it, follow our AAP tracker.

Karma.. Do your Karma well enough and you shall reap the benefits thusly. Jai Hanuman!

Huh? Congress said congrats? Ok.

#LoveYouDilli