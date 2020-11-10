'STOP THE COUNT': Most funny tweets on #BiharElectionResults

As Bihar waits for its next chief minister, Twitter is full of hilarious real-time reactions. Some are questioning EVMs, some are screaming "STOP THE COUNT!" and others are wondering what went wrong with the exit polls?
#BiharElectionResults has been trending since early Tuesday morning. The exit polls had earlier dampened the moods of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the BJP but the NDA are still hoping to overcome the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.
Let us take a look at some of the most humorous posts on Twitter:
"STOP THE COUNT": While US President Donald Trump didn't shy away from demanding a halt to vote counting, Tejashwi didn't tweet this. It was from a parody account.
I WON THIS ELECTION. BY A LOT!
STOP THE COUNT.
— Tejashwi Yadav (@RaowlGandhi) November 10, 2020
NDA does the happy dance.
NDA be like and more happy as exit polls 😂😂😂you know better #BiharElectionResults pic.twitter.com/MaZxMTxaBF
— Akhil (@Lonewarrior1999) November 10, 2020
Tejashwi has been 'pranked'.
Biggest prank of the year.#BiharElectionResults #BiharElection2020 pic.twitter.com/2uWinbTXR9
— श्रीजय चंद्राकर (@_shrijai_) November 10, 2020
Nitish takes after Kamala Harris.
#Nitishkumar right now to @narendramodi ji..#BiharElectionResults#BiharElection2020#BiharElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/C43lUrEUkz
— Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) November 10, 2020
India waits for the next chief minister of Bihar with bated breath
#BiharElectionResults
Meanwhile akkha India..👇🏻😜🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5TcFi4IIcN
— 🇮🇳Deepika Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@DeepsUnique3434) November 10, 2020
