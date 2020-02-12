BJP now faces the trigger as Delhi voters choose AAP

Take that! Voters tell BJP as party now faces trigger, AAP claims CM throne again

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 12 2020, 09:45am ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2020, 09:54am ist
DH Cartoons by Sajith Kumar

While BJP lost its sitting seat Mustafabad to AAP by a margin of 20,704, it managed to wrest Badarpur, Gandhinagar, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rohtas Nagar from AAP. In Laxmi Nagar, the margin was as low as 880, the second-lowest.

