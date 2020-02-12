Take that! Voters tell BJP as party now faces trigger, AAP claims CM throne again

While BJP lost its sitting seat Mustafabad to AAP by a margin of 20,704, it managed to wrest Badarpur, Gandhinagar, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rohtas Nagar from AAP. In Laxmi Nagar, the margin was as low as 880, the second-lowest.
