Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu Prasad Yadav’s political heir

For the Yadav family, the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections might prove to be the last chance at saving Lalu’s discreditable legacy and the weight lies heavy on Tejashwi Yadav’s shoulders.

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s younger son, Tejashwi has been active in politics for seven years now but prior to that, he was a part of the Delhi Daredevils team for 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2012 IPL seasons.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and the current Leader of Opposition in Bihar — who has also played a Ranji Trophy match for Jharkhand — is often criticised by the rival parties for dropping out of school without completing his primary education.

But Tejashwi’s political career, no matter how brief, hasn’t been a smooth sail. He made his electoral debut from Vaishali district in 2015 when his party, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), and the Indian National Congress came together under the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) to form the government.

He was appointed as the deputy chief minister under Nitish Kumar’s leadership. But in 2017, things went south for Tejashwi. Despite the RJD winning the highest number of seats in the Assembly Elections, Yadav lost his post after being booked in connection with the IRCTC corruption case

Earlier this month, an FIR was filed against Tejashwi, his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav and three others in the murder case of Dalit leader Shakti Malik, following which the leader demanded a public apology from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi for "baseless implications" ahead of the polls.

Tejashwi was ‘betrayed’ in 2017 but in 2020 he stands opposed to Nitish Kumar as his chief rival and the onus is on him to prove the Yadav family’s influence in Bihar politics.