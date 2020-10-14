Terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar if RJD wins: Nityanand Rai

'Terrorists will take shelter in Bihar if RJD wins'

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 14 2020, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 00:03 ist
Nityanand Rai file photo (DH Photo)

BJP leader and Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday claimed that if the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Lalu Prasad's political party, won the Bihar Assembly Elections this year, terrorirsts from flee Jammu and Kashmir would settle in Bihar.

He was speaking at an election rally in Vaishali, where he cautioned people against allowing the RJD to come into power, and said that "we will not let the terrorists settle in Bihar".

 

Bihar goes into polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Nityanand Rai
RJD
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
terrorists
BJP

