Terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir will take shelter in Bihar if RJD wins: Nityanand Rai

BJP leader and Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday claimed that if the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Lalu Prasad's political party, won the Bihar Assembly Elections this year, terrorirsts from flee Jammu and Kashmir would settle in Bihar.

He was speaking at an election rally in Vaishali, where he cautioned people against allowing the RJD to come into power, and said that "we will not let the terrorists settle in Bihar".

#WATCH | Terrorists will escape Kashmir and take shelter in Bihar if RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) is elected to power in the state: Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai at an election rally in Vaishali, Bihar #BiharElections2020 pic.twitter.com/pS91Mnrrx2 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Bihar goes into polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.