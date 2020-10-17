Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over special category status for Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that US President Donald Trump won't come and accord that status to the state.

"Bihar has a double engine government. Nitish Kumar has been governing the state for the last 15 years but it has not been accorded the special category status yet. Donald Trump will not come and accord that," said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Yadav was speaking at the launch of the grand alliance’s manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections slated for late October and November.

The RJD leader, also the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan, trained guns against the BJP and listed unfulfilled promises that were made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the campaigning for the last Assembly polls.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 said that he will sip a cup of tea at Motiari’s Sugar mill. But you can see that in Bihar: sugar mills, jute mills, paper mills, rice mills are shut. No food processing units have been established,” he said.

He also claimed that at least 60 scams took place during the NDA government in Bihar under the leadership of chief minister and Janata Dal(United) leader Nitish Kumar. “Crime has increased in the state. JD(U) and BJP have stabbed Bihar in the back,” he added.

Yadav added that the most important factor in this election is unemployment. "People are so angry with the present government. Many people lost their jobs and businesses too were destroyed. The government is not looking into it. The central government did not visit 18 flood districts to estimate the loss. They are hungry for power," he said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala spoke about the controversial farm laws that were passed in the Parliament and said, "If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws."