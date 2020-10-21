Will you print fake notes to pay 10 lakh new recruits? Nitish asks Tejashwi

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in an uncharacteristic attack on his rival and his former deputy Tejashwi Yadav, has asked the Mahagatbandhan chief ministerial candidate to spell out how would he pay those 10 lakh persons whom he would give jobs soon after taking over as Bihar CM.

“If you give jobs to 10 lakh people on the very first day of taking over as Chief Minister, how will you pay them? ‘Nakli note chaapoge? Ya jail se paisa aayega?’ (Will you publish fake currency? Or, will you bring fund from the jail)?” quipped Nitish, in an apparent dig at Tejashwi’s father Lalu Prasad, the RJD chief, who is serving jail sentence in Ranchi after being convicted in the fodder scam.

“Na anubhav hai. Na samaj. Kuch bhi bol deta hai. (Neither does he have any experience nor understanding but says whatever he feels like saying),” said Nitish, while campaigning for his nominees at Bhore and Ziradei.

Tejashwi has promised to provide 10 lakh jobs in the very first Cabinet meeting, if he is voted to power.

On Wednesday, Tejashwi responded to Nitish’s barb and said in the last five years he has attained the experience of serving Bihar as its Deputy Chief Minister as well as the Leader of the Opposition. “I was fortunate enough to have got an opportunity to work as Deputy CM as well as the Leader of the Opposition. And these five years experience gave me ample training. But Nitish should tell the voters that when he won the November 1989 Lok Sabha poll for the first time, and then became a Union Minister in the VP Singh-headed National Front Government at the Centre, what was his experience?” asked Tejashwi, who has been drawing huge crowd at his each and every rally.

The NDA leaders, particularly the JD (U) mandarins, are rattled at the kind of support Tejashwi is drawing in Magadh and Shahbad region of Central Bihar, which will go to polls on October 28.

The second and third phase of elections will be held in Bihar on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The counting of votes for the 243 seats is slated for November 10.