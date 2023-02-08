131 involved in TMC-NPP clash in Meghalaya to be bound over: CEO

131 involved in TMC-NPP clash to be bound over: CEO

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Feb 08 2023, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 20:35 ist
Four people were injured in a clash on Tuesday night at Charbatapara village under the Phulbari assembly constituency. Credit: iStock Photo

Election authorities have identified at least 131 people who were involved in a clash between activists of opposition Trinamool Congress and ruling NPP in poll-bound Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district leaving four persons injured, an official said on Wednesday.

These 131 people will be bound over in order to prevent such incidents in future, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor told PTI.

If someone is bound over by an authority, the person is given an order and he/she must do as the order says for a particular period of time.

Of those 131 accused, 25 have already been bound over by the police, the CEO said.

He said the situation there is under control as three companies of central armed police forces have been deployed.

Also Read | 60 sitting MLAs among 334 candidates file nomination for Meghalaya Assembly polls

Four people were injured in a clash on Tuesday night at Charbatapara village under the Phulbari assembly constituency in which supporters of the TMC and the National People's Party (NPP) were involved, he said.

Former NPP MLA SG Estamur Mominin, who joined the TMC, visited the village at around 9 pm to attend a feast at his uncle's home following which a group of NPP loyalists went there and created ruckus and allegedly attacked the TMC supporters.

Security forces conducted a flag march in the area on Wednesday.

Elections to the 60-member Meghalaya assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

