58.8% voter turnout recorded in phase 2 of Gujarat polls

The final phase of elections on 93 Assembly seats ended in Gujarat with an average voter turnout of about 58.80 per cent, much lower than the nearly 70 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly polls.

While the final figure of overall voter turnout is likely to increase, the polling ended peacefully, barring a few alleged incidents of election rule violations.

Although the result will be announced on December 8 along with Himachal Pradesh, most exit polls have predicted the ruling BJP retaining power for the record sixth term with a large-scale victory. In 2017 polls, BJP had won 99 seats out of 182 Assembly seats, which was its lowest winning tally.

In the second phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Lieutenant General Vinai Kumar Saxena were among the high-profile voters who exercised their voting franchise. After a whirlwind poll campaigning for the party, PM landed in Ahmedabad on Sunday, met his mother, Hiraba, and voted at Ranip on Monday morning.

The Opposition Congress alleged that Modi carried out a 3-km rally violating the election rules. The BJP, however, rubbished the allegation. Congress has written to the Election Commission of India complaining against the PM, along with over 30 other complaints of election rule violations.

In the final round, 14 districts across central and north Gujarat went to polls. Some of the prominent candidates in this phase were Chief minister Bhupendra Patel, Hardik Patel, and Alpesh Thakor, among others, from BJP, while Jignesh Mevani, and leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Sukhram Rathva, were from Congress.

Eighty-nine other Assembly seats went for polling in the first phase on December 1. In the second phase, Sabarkantha in north Gujarat recorded the highest voting at 65.84 per cent. Ahmedabad district was lowest with 53.57 per cent turnout. In Vadodara, the turnout was 58 per cent.