Amit Shah to address rallies in poll-bound Tripura

Amit Shah to address rallies in poll-bound Tripura

Shah arrived in Tripura on Saturday night and was received at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here by Chief Minister Manik Saha

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Feb 12 2023, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 12:12 ist
Union Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address two election rallies in poll-bound Tripura on Sunday.

He arrived in the state on Saturday night and was received at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here by Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb, party sources said.

Shah is scheduled to visit Udaipur to offer prayers at Tripureswari temple on Sunday morning.

After that, he will visit Chandipur in Unakoti district to address an election rally. Later in the day, he will address another rally in Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, followed by a roadshow in Agartala, they said.

Shah visited the northeastern state on February 6 and addressed two election rallies in Khowai district and Santirbazar in South Tripura district.

Elections to the 60-member assembly in the state will be held on February 16.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
Tripura
Assembly Elections 2023
India News
Indian Politics
BJP

What's Brewing

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

‘Ghosting,’ ‘orbiting': Guide to modern dating terms

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

Media slate 'uncomprehending' Aus after Nagpur loss

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

DH Toon | Govt's V-Day 'moo've

Gambling on canines

Gambling on canines

Where are the stories of women?

Where are the stories of women?

Plate up, eat right, not less

Plate up, eat right, not less

Step into the starry night

Step into the starry night

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Olive Ridley nests give hope to K'taka fishermen

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Donning a new form: Bengaluru’s underworld

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

Can ChatGPT write a better novel than I can?

 