Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Abhayapuri South (SC) Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Abhayapuri South (SC) Assembly Constituency (AC No 35) in Bongaigaon district went to polls on April 6, 2021.

Assam Election Result 2021: Abhayapuri South (SC) Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In Assam Assembly Election 2016, All India United Democratic Front candidate Ananta Kumar Malo won Abhayapuri-South-(SC) constituency seat by a margin of 0% beating Indian National Congress candidate Chandan Kumar Sarkar by 191 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Abhayapuri South (SC) assembly constituency.