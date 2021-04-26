Assam Assembly Election Result 2021: Silchar Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In Assam Assembly Election 2021, Silchar Assembly Constituency (AC No 9) in Cachar district went to polls on April 1, 2021.



Assam Election Result 2021: Silchar Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.



In Assam Assembly Election 2016, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sri Dilip Kumar Paul won Silchar constituency seat by a margin of 26% beating Indian National Congress candidate Bithika Dev by 39,920 votes.



Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Silchar assembly constituency.



<iframe src='https://flo.uri.sh/story/798780/embed' title='Interactive or visual content' frameborder='0'width="100%" height="auto" scrolling='no' style='width:100%;height:800px;'></iframe><div style='width:100%!;margin-top:4px!important;text-align:right!important;'><a class='flourish-credit' href='https://public.flourish.studio/story/798780/?utm_source=embed&utm_campaign=story/798780' target='_top' style='text-decoration:none!important'><img alt='Made with Flourish' src='https://public.flourish.studio/resources/made_with_flourish.svg' style='width:105px!important;height:16px!important;border:none!important;margin:0!important;'> </a></div>