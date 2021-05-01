Assam Assembly Elections results live updates: Counting begins at 331 centres with Covid-19 protocols

Counting in the Assam Assembly elections is today. The ruling BJP is facing a challenge from 'Mahajoth' or 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). Will the BJP keep its hold, or will the Mahajoth take over the reins? Follow DH for live updates.