Assam Assembly Elections results live updates: Counting begins at 331 centres with Covid-19 protocols

Counting in the Assam Assembly elections is today. The ruling BJP is facing a challenge from 'Mahajoth' or 'Grand Alliance' comprising the Congress, AIUDF, Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM). Will the BJP keep its hold, or will the Mahajoth take over the reins? Follow DH for live updates.
Counting of votes in Assam Assembly polls begins at 331 centres
Counting of votes polled for 126 Assembly seats in Assam began at 331 counting centres at 8 am amid the spiralling Covid-19 cases.
Read more
Counting of votes for Assembly elections 2021 begins. Votes being counted across Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
Counting of votes for Assam Assembly polls to be held at two locations in Dibrugarh, at Dibrugarh Govt Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office, Dibrugarh.
Counting staff, counting agents arriving at counting venue & being given face masks, face shields etc at Halflong.
Will the CAA end BJP's run in Assam?
Did the anti-CAA anger that spilled onto the streets of Assam in December 2019 turn into votes against BJP? Or did the developmental activities of the BJP-led government manage to convince the voters to give them a second term?
Read more
Hajong tribal women show their voter identity cards as they wait in the queue to cast their votes at a polling Station for Assembly polls, at Boko in Kamrup district, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Assam verdict to decide the fate of alliance politics
The counting of votes on Sunday for Assembly elections in Assam would not just give a verdict about who would form the next government but would also decide the success of alliance politics, perhaps tried more vigorously for the first time.
Read more
Congress not to participate in poll debates on counting day
The Congress on Saturday decided that it will not participate in election debates on television on Sunday when the results for Assembly polls for five states are out.
Read more
Assam exempts journalists, known politicians coming from outside state for polls results from 7-day home quarantine
The Assam Government on Saturday exempted leaders of recognised political parties and accredited journalists arriving from outside in connection with the Assembly election from undergoing compulsory home quarantine for seven days.
Read more
Could Sunday herald the rise of a Federal Front?
The spectacular win of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and its prolonged afterglow have managed to conceal another interesting electoral detail: the party that so dominates Parliament has an underwhelming record in Assembly polls.
Read more
Assam Assembly Elections 2021 live: Interactive map and constituency-wise results
Counting of votes in 2021 Assembly elections to begin on May 2 as Covid-19 ravages the nation
Counting of votes will be held on Sunday in the high-stakes Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry assembly elections, overshadowed by the raging Covid pandemic, as the BJP seeks to consolidate its hold over more states and the Congress along with its allies attempts to regain lost turf.
Read more