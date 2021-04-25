Finish Assam's counting before sunset to prevent malpractice: Congress-led 'Grand Alliance' tells EC

The Congress-led "grand alliance" in Assam on Sunday moved the Election Commission with a request to finish the counting of votes on May 2 before sunset in order to prevent possible malpractice.

A delegation of the seven-party alliance led by Ripun Bora, president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee met Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, Nitin Khade, in Guwahati and submitted a memorandum through him to the Chief Election Commissioner with the same plea.

"Election Commission has already issued detailed guidelines for counting of the votes on May 2. But we have observed that arrangement for counting halls and counting tables are not in uniformity and varies from one constituency to another," the memorandum said.

They alleged that arrangements for counting tables were not proportionate to the number of polling stations in at least 11 Assembly constituencies, Nazira, Silchar, Samaguri, South Karimganj, Bihpuria, Rupohihat, Borkhola, Dhing, Badarpur, Raha and Lumding.

"It is not clear whether the tables have been allotted in proportionate with the number of polling stations. Such type of discrepancies and variations in number of tables have created a doubt in the minds of the candidates and public. We have made our apprehension clear that there is likelihood of untoward incidents if counting is allowed after Sunset leading to mal-counting. Therefore we requested the EC to finish the counting before Sunset and make the arrangements accordingly," Bora told reporters.

Apart from the Congress, Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF, Bodoland People's Front, three left parties, and Anchalik Gana Morcha, a new anti-CAA party are part of the grand alliance. The ruling BJP, on the other hand, leads an alliance with the AGP and UPPL.

Elections for 126 Assembly seats in Assam concluded on April 6 and the counting is set to take place May 2.