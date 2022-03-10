State Polls 2022: Voter turnout in 5 states since 2007

Assembly Elections 2022: A look at voter turnout in five states since 2007

Since 2007, as per data from the Election Commission of India, these states have shown mostly shown an upward trend in voter turnout.

Anisha Joneja
Anisha Joneja, DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 10 2022, 15:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2022, 16:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Voting for five states over seven phases ended on March 7, 2022. People came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Punjab and Goa.

Follow live updates of Assembly Election Results, here

Manipur has had the highest voter turnout among the five states, but the voter turnout in the state itself has seen a downward trend through the years. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state, has seen the lowest voter turnout among these states. In 2007, it saw the lowest voter turnout of 45.96 per cent. After Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand has the second-lowest voter turnout. 

Goa has seen a gradual increase in voter turnout since 2007, with an 81.7 per cent voter turnout in 2017. Punjab has seen the highest voter turnout in 2012 at 78.2 per cent.

Here is a pictorial representation of voter turnout in these states since 2007: 

 

