Assembly Elections 2022: EC eases curbs on campaigning

The Election Commission of India on Saturday relaxed curbs on campaigning for the Assembly elections in five states.

Campaigning is now prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am from the earlier timings of 8 pm-8 am.

Political parties can now hold meetings and rallies up to 50 per cent capacity of the open spaces or the limit put by SDMA, whichever is lesser, the official statement read.

Padyatras have also been allowed with a limited number of people with prior permission of district authorities.

The Election Commission further relaxes the provisions of campaigning for #AssemblyElections2022 Political parties/candidates may campaign from 6am to 10pm following all extant instructions, reads the official statement

