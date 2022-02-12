Assembly Elections: EC eases curbs on campaigning

Assembly Elections 2022: EC eases curbs on campaigning

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 12 2022, 20:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 20:06 ist
The Election Commission of India on Saturday relaxed curbs on campaigning for the Assembly elections in five states.

Campaigning is now prohibited between 10 pm and 6 am from the earlier timings of 8 pm-8 am.

Political parties can now hold meetings and rallies up to 50 per cent capacity of the open spaces or the limit put by SDMA, whichever is lesser, the official statement read.

Padyatras have also been allowed with a limited number of people with prior permission of district authorities.

