Assembly Elections 2022: EC further eases Covid-19 restrictions, allows roadshows

Campaigning is on for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections and phases five, six and seven of the Uttar Pradesh polls

  • Feb 22 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 22:45 ist
BJP supporters at an election rally ahead of Assembly polls. Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission on Tuesday further eased Covid-induced restrictions imposed on campaigning in assembly polls by allowing roadshows with prior permission of district authorities.

The commission also allowed political parties and candidates to hold meetings and rallies with the restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space being relaxed.

Campaigning is on for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections and phases five, six and seven of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

"The commission has also allowed roadshows subject to SDMA regulations and with prior permission of district authorities," a statement said.

