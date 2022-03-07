Assembly elections 2022 exit polls Live: Predictions on voters' mood in 5 states today

Polling in five states came to an end on Monday evening, with the seventh phase of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections concluding at 6 pm. The BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and other regional set-ups are in fierce competition for Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Uttar Pradesh, with different elements in play in each of the five states. We track the exit polls here to present how the final poll results might turn out. Stay tuned for live updates
Who conducts exit polls? How do you read them?
Exit polls in India are usually conducted by private firms and media organisations, which deploy polling agents on the day of voting and collect information through random selection of voters. Although the exit polls may signify the general mood of voters, it is to be taken with a pinch of salt as they may or may not reflect the actual outcome of the elections.
What is an exit poll?
An exit poll is an opinion poll of people leaving a polling station, asking how they voted. They are also used to collect demographic data about voters and to find out why they voted as they did. Since actual votes are cast anonymously, polling is the only way of collecting this information.
Welcome to DH's coverage of exit polls in five states. The results for the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab will be out on March 10.