Assembly Polls 2022 Live: Communal polarisation only weapon in BJP's arsenal, claims Yechury

AICC team to visit Tripura on Wednesday after attacks on Congress workers, party headquarters
Days after the Congress' headquarters and partyworkers were attacked, a three-member delegation of the AICC will visit Tripura on Wednesday to assess the political situation in the state, a party leader said. The All India Congress Committee team led by the party leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will meet Governor Satyadeo N Arya and Director General of Police VS Yadav.
Communal polarisation only weapon left with BJP to win elections, says CPI(M) leader Yechury
Unleashing a scathing attack on the BJP and the RSS, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said the only weapon left with the saffron party to winelectionsis communal polarisation. Inaugurating the Kerala state conference of the ruling CPI(M), Yechury said there was a systematic approach by the BJPgovernment to undermine and assault the fundamental foundation of the Indian Constitution.
UP polls: Campaigning for sixth phase ends
Campaigning for the sixth phase of polling for 57 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, including Gorakhpur Urban from where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is in the fray, ended on Tuesday evening.
Spread over 10 districts, polling in these constituencies will be held from 7 am till 6 pm on Thursday.
Only BJP-led govt can guarantee 'dumdaar sarkar', says Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said a 'dumdaar sarkar' (strong government) was a must for the all-round development of the state and only a BJP-led dispensation could guarantee it to the people.
"Yogi will do everything to make your life easier under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said, asserting that he will work for the welfare of all.
SP govt fired at Ram bhakts, alleges Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda took potshots at the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Tuesday, saying its government in Uttar Pradesh had opened fire on the devotees of Lord Ram but its leaders are busy visiting Bajrangbali temples today.
"During the SP government, Ram bhakts were fired at but now, its president Akhilesh Yadav is going to temples and ringing bells. He may ring as many bells as he wants but on March 10, people are going to ring his bell," Nadda said addressing election meetings in Ramkola in Kushinagar district and Siswan in Maharajganj district.
Modi, Shah target Congress in Manipur, promises AIIMS, skill university but silent on AFSPA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday charged that Congress created division among people living in the hills and valley in Manipur to remain in power while urging people to vote for BJP to end militancy, drug menance and for its development agenda.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh have lunch at the residence of BJP leader Th. Radheshyam, at Heirok in Thoubal district.
Manipur Polls: Congress claims Shah drafted militants' statement, demands repoll
The Congress on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of drafting a statement issued by a proscribed Kuki militant organisation asking the people of Manipur to vote for the BJP, and demanded repoll in two districts alleging that voting was not free and fair in the first phase of the Assembly election on February 28.
AICC Senior Observer Jairam Ramesh claimed that the sporadic incidents of violence reported from Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts during the polling were the result of the influence of Kuki National Organisation's (KNO) statement.
