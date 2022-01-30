Assembly Elections 2022 Live: Amarinder's PLC changes candidates, set to field four on BJP symbol in Punjab

AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference with the party's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann in Amritsar, as the battle for the states heats up. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has banned exit polls in Uttar Pradesh. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
SC to consider listing PIL seeking to debar persons charged with serious offences
Days ahead of assemblypollsin five states, the Supreme Court has agreed to consider listing for hearing a 2020 PIL for debarring persons — against whom charges have been framed in serious offences — from contesting elections.
The plea said that out of 539 winners of the Lok Sabha election in 2019, as many as 233 (43 per cent) declared criminal cases against themselves. It said there was an increase of 109 per cent in the number of MPs with declared serious criminal cases since 2009, with one MP declaring 204 criminal cases against himself.
Decision about assembly polls in J&K prerogative of EC: Jitendra Singh
The decision about holding assemblypollsin Jammu and Kashmir is the prerogative of the Election Commission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday and asserted that the BJP, as a party, is always ready for any democratic exercise.
Punjab polls: PLC replaces Nakodar candidate, four to fight on BJP symbol
The Punjab Lok Congress Party (PLC) on Saturday changed the candidature from the Nakodar seat, where former Indian hockey team captain Ajit Pal Singh was nominated, as it announced another list of candidates for the next month's assemblypolls. Besides, four candidates of the former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh-led PLC will now fight thepollson the BJP symbol, a Punjab BJP leader said on Saturday.
Nadda attacks Akhilesh for moving around with grains
BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav saying those who never did any good for the farmers are moving around with a handful of grains making pledges.
EC bans exit polls for UP Assembly elections
The Election Commission has banned all exit polls pertaining to the coming Assembly elections from 7.00 am on February 10 to 6.30 pm on March 7.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP Punjab President & CM Candidate Bhagwant Mann will address an important press conference on January 30, 2022 at 11 AM at Hyatt Regency, Amritsar - AAP