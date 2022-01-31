Assembly Elections 2022 Live: EC to review ban on physical rallies, roadshows today

The EC will hold a meeting to review the ban on rallies and roadshows today. Meanwhile, India is bracing for its Budget Session starting today. On Sunday, an opinion poll predicted that Congress has an upper hand in Punjab and Goa while it is a neck-and-neck fight between Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand while BJP has an edge in Manipur. Stay tuned for live updates.
Cong slated for win in Punjab?
In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, Congress is predicted to win 50-52 seats, which is 7-9 seats less than the majority mark. Contrary to popular perception, the survey puts Akali Dal (30-32 seats) ahead of AAP (29-31) in Punjab while the BJP-Amarinder Singh coalition may win just 1-3 seats.
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is the popular choice for Chief Ministership with 37% approval rate followed by AAP chief ministerial face Bhagwant Mann (27%) and Akali Dal's Sukhbir Badal 15%. Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is placing himself as Congress face, is at a distant fourth with 9% votes.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday likened the Congress party to a "dilapidated building", liable to “collapse anytime"
While addressing a “Prabhavi Matdata Samvaad (Influential Voters’ Dialogue) programme, the minister also said some parties think winning elections is like rubbing an Alladin Lamp but little are they realising that the process is only exposing their links with criminals. "The Congress is a dilapidated building. It can collapse anytime because it has only worked to make the country hollow,” said Sharma. “The political parties which remained absent so far, have started lighting their 'Aladdin lamps' as soon as the elections were announced. However, by lighting this lamp, they have only highlighted their candidates with criminal backgrounds,” the deputy CM said, apparently referring to the Samajwadi Party.
Sidhu doesn't have one achievement in last 18 yrs, did nothing for his seat, alleges Majithia
Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Sunday accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of doing nothing for the people of the Amritsar East constituency from where the state Congress chief is seeking re-election.
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded Majithia from his traditional Majitha Assembly segment as well as from the Amritsar East seat.
"Navjot Singh Sidhu does not have one accomplishment to his credit during his last 18 years in politics. He and his wife have been part of the SAD-BJP and Congress governments but have done nothing for Amritsar East," he alleged at a public gathering here.
"That is why the people have appealed to me to contest from there and put an end to their arrogant and self-serving rule," Majithia said.
About the Aam Aadmi Party's much-touted 'Delhi Model', the SAD leader said “The truth is that there is no such model."
Accusing the AAP-led Delhi government of being "riddled with failures", he alleged that it is "unable to even provide potable drinking water to the people of Delhi".
Ahead of key Uttar Pradesh polls, BJP revives Hindu-Muslim dispute in Mathura
In the streets around a revered religious site of Mathura where a temple and mosque stand side-by-side, the handful of Muslim restaurants that remain are mostly empty or shuttered.
A ban on meat last year by the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, who issued the order on religious grounds, has decimated their trade.
Yogi Adityanath, up for re-election in the state next month, has turned his attention to the temple itself, suggesting he will champion the Hindu cause in a long-running dispute with Muslims over who owns the site.
UP Polls: PM Modi's virtual rally to be streamed at 98 locations in first phase
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first virtual rally for the Uttar Pradesh elections on Monday will be streamed live through LED screens at 98 locations in 21 constituencies in five districts going to the polls in the first phase on February 10.
The rally, called 'Jan Chaupal' will connect over 49,000 people through the LED screens.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the rally in Agra while deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will remain stationed in Lucknow.
As per the ECI guidelines, the BJP functionaries have been asked to ensure presence of not more than 500 persons at each of the locations.
Virtual rally in charge Anoop Gupta said that the Prime Minister's rally would focus on assembly constituencies of in Saharanpur and will have giant screens.
Amit Shah doesn't know the contribution of Congress & Gandhi's family to Goa. It was Indira Gandhi who decided that Goa needs a referendum, opinion poll on whether to choose to be with Maharashtra or not. Rajiv Gandhi gave Goa statehood: Dinesh Gundu Rao
Budget session of Parliament to start from today
Election Commission of India to hold a review meeting on ban on physical rallies, roadshows today.
CEC Sushil Chandra will meet Union Health Secretary today. ECI will also meet with Health Secretaries and Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states virtually.
Cong treats Goa as its tourist destination: Amit Shah
Launching the Bharatiya Janata Party's election campaign in Goa, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said people of the state need to choose between BJP's "golden Goa" and Congress's "Gandhi parivar ka Goa", and asserted that only the BJP can provide political stability for development of the coastal state.
Cong has edge in Punjab; BJP in Manipur: Opinion polls
An opinion poll telecast on Sunday predicted that Congress has an upper hand in Punjab and Goa while it is a neck-and-neck fight between Congress and BJP in Uttarakhand while BJP has an edge in Manipur.
Today's BJP (Goa unit) is an old Congress consisting of all those people who had defected. Corrupt people are with BJP. If he listens to Goa Ex-Governor Satya Pal Malik then he will know how much corruption is there in their govt: Dinesh Gundu Rao