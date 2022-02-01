Assembly Elections 2022 Live: EC eases Covid-19 restrictions on poll campaigning

The candidates and the political parties will be allowed to hold public meetings in open spaces with an audience of maximum of 1,000 persons in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur from Tuesday.
10:01
Akhilesh files nomination from Karhal, to face Union minister Baghel
Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday filed his nomination papersfromKarhal assembly seat inthefamily bastion of Mainpuri.
EC eases Covid-19 restrictions on poll campaigning, extends ban on roadshows till February 11
The BSP on Monday released a list of 61 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, fielding Santosh Kumar Tripathi against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu constituency in Kaushambi district.
In its latest list, the BSP has given tickets to 15 Scheduled Castes and nine Muslims.
The party has fielded Ravi Prakash Maurya from Ayodhya assembly constituency.
Kaushambi and Ayodhya will vote in the fifth phase on February 27.
09:57
Punjab polls: At 94, Parkash Singh Badal oldest politician to contest election in India
At 94 years of age, five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who filed his nomination on Monday from Lambi constituency in Punjab became the oldest politician contesting an election of any type in the country. Former Kerala chief minister VS Achuthanandan contested the assembly election in 2016 as the oldest candidate in poll fray at the age of 92 years.
BSP releases list of 61 candidates for UP polls
