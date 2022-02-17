Assembly Elections 2022 Live: My family members died serving nation, BJP ridiculing them now, says Priyanka

After hitting the campaign trail hard in Punjab, with Modi launching scathing attacks on Congress and Aam Aadmi Party, the saffron party is set to unleash Home Minister Amit Shah on Uttar Pradesh today. Shah will address three rallies, including one at Lakhimpur Kheri, where farmers were mowed down amid protests against the farm laws. Meanwhile, the Congress in Punjab has been facing flak over Channi's comments on UP, Bihar 'bhaiyas.' Stay tuned for live updates.
'Apna Ladka' (Akhilesh) overshadows others in Karahal
For many on the overcrowded roads, a major portion of which has been encroached by the shopkeepers, here, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from this assembly seat, is 'apna ladka' (our boy) as his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav had been a student of Jain College, one of the oldest educational institutions, and also a teacher there for several years before taking the plunge into politics, and that the rivals are no match for him.
BJP lines up rallies in Uttar Pradesh, sets Manipur agenda
Home Minister Amit Shah will address public meetings at Firozabad, Mainpuri and Lakhimpur Kheri today. BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will release the party's manifesto in Manipur.
(All India Radio)
Punjab farmer outfit triumphant at Delhi borders struggling in poll fray
Hoardings glorifying noted farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal as the ‘hero of the battle fought on Delhi borders’ against the now-repealed three farm laws appear prominently in Samrala rural in Punjab’s Ludhiana andelsewhere too. They bring back memories of the arduous struggle by farmers against the union government’s decision to legislate the contentious agri laws.
Had Modi been PM in 1947, Kartarpur Sahib, Nankana Sahib would've been in India: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said had Narendra Modi been prime minister at the time India gained Independence, Kartarpur Sahib and Nankana Sahib would have been part of this country.
My family members died serving nation, BJP ridiculing them now: Priyanka Gandhi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said her family members have died serving the nation but they were being ridiculed by the BJP every day.
