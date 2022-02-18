Assembly Elections 2022 Live: BJP using propaganda to twist Channi's remark, says Priyanka

  • updated: Feb 18 2022, 06:44 ist
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday came out in defence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the political brouhaha caused by his ‘UP de bhaiya’ remark, saying the comments were made for AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in the northern state.
  • 06:16

    BJP twisted Channi's remark made for AAP, BJP leaders: Priyanka Gandhi on ‘UP de bhaiya’ comment

    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday came out in defence of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the political brouhaha caused by his ‘UP de bhaiya’ remark, saying the comments were made for AAP leaders and BJP campaigners in the northern state.

    Read more

  • 06:15

    Goa voters have rejected ideology of election-related violence dominant in some states: DGP

    Days after the February 14 state assembly elections, which saw nearly 80 percent of voters turning up to cast a ballot, Goa Director General of Police Indra Dev Shukla on Thursday said that the voters in the coastal state had rejected the culture of electoral violence which is prevalent in other states.

    Read more

  • 06:13

    UP Polls: Angry farmers may hurt BJP in Lakhimpur Kheri

    ''This government doesn't think about farmers,'' says 70-year old Dalbir Singh, a Sikh farmer and a resident Banika village in Lakhimpur Kheri district, which had shot into limelight after four farmers were killed after an SUV, in which union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was allegedly present, drove through a crowd of protesting farmers here, summing up the feelings of the farmers.

    Read more