Assembly Polls 2022 Live: BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote at Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow

Voting for 59 assembly constituencies spread across nine districts of Uttar Pradesh began on Wednesday in the fourth phase of the polls. The fourth phase of polling on February 23 will decide the fate of 624 candidates in 59 assembly segments in the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda and Fatehpur. Stay tuned for more updates.
PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise
The high-decibel campaigning for this phase ended on Monday as sparring among political rivals intensified during the last-minute canvassing.
UP polls: Opportunity for SP as BJP battles farmers' fury
Nine districts, including Lakhimpur Kheri, will go to the polls in the fourth phase in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, whose outcome could decide the fate of Union minister Ajay Mishra and present a reality check to the Congress of its political future in Raebareli.
