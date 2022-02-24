Assembly Polls 2022 Live: EC directs police to register case regarding video showing ballot tampering in Uttarakhand polls

Around 60 per cent polling was recorded in 59 Assembly constituencies during the fourth of the seven-phase elections in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded strict security arrangements at strong rooms in various parts of Punjab where EVMs have been kept after assembly polls were held on February 20. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mahila Cong slams Raj BJP chief for comparing state budget with dark-skinned bride
The Congress' women's wing on Wednesday slammed Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia for his remarks comparing the state budget with the face of a dark-complexioned bride after a good makeover, and alleged that "anti-women mindset is in the BJP's DNA".
Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23, Poonia kicked up a controversy by saying: "It seems to be a 'daubed up' budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good makeup."
Mahila Congress president Netta D'Souza termed Poonia's remark "reprehensible" and "outrageous".
Biren vs Ibobi: Fight for supremacy in Manipur politics
One carries the pride of defeating anti-incumbency twice for Congress in Manipur and becoming the chief minister thrice at a stretch between 2002 to 2017. The other is credited for giving BJP its first government in the state.
Uttarakhand polls: EC directs police to register case regarding video showing ballot tampering
BJP had been chased away from Uttarakhand. Will offer a land to CM Yogi (after losing elections in UP) to build a 'Kotiya' (cottage) in Uttarakhand : Former chief minister of Uttarakhand & Congress leader Harish Rawat said on Wednesday