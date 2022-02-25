Assembly Polls 2022 Live: 'Sarvgyaani' prime minister unaware of UP's woes, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as "all-knowing" who reaches out to the US and Russian leaders when they are ill but is unaware of the woes of the people of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Mayawati quashed speculation over the possibility of a post-poll tie-up with the ruling BJP, saying her BSP was not the B team of any party and the rivals were trying to mislead her supporters. Stay tuned for more updates.
"Our party 'Jansatta Dal Loktantrik' has been made on public demand after I completed 25 years in the Assembly. Our main goals are the betterment of farmers & students," JDL founder Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka 'Raja Bhaiya', in Kunda (ANI)
Mayawati rejects speculation over BSP-BJP 'tie-up', says she's nobody B team
Mayawati on Thursday sought to quash speculation over the possibility of a post-polltie-up with the ruling BJP, saying her BSP was not the B team of any party and the rivals were trying to mislead her supporters.
The speculation was triggered by a recent remark by Union Home Minister that Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party remained “relevant” in the Uttar Pradeshassemblypollsand will get Dalit votes.
Modi, Shah back to Hindutva in Uttar Pradesh's Avadh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union minister Amit Shah on Thursday appeared to have reverted to their tried-and-tested Hindutvaagenda to garner people's supporters in Uttar Pradesh's Avadh region, which goes to polls in the fifth phase of polling on Sunday.
Promise to end militancy dominate poll campaigns as peace eludes Manipur
The name of Viplab Tripathi, an Assam Rifles Colonel from Jharkhand, who was killed by militants in Manipur four months ago is being often heard as the blame game and the promise to end militancy, the state's biggest problem takes centre stage in the campaign for the Assembly elections.
