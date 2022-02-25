Assembly Polls 2022 Live: 'Sarvgyaani' prime minister unaware of UP's woes, alleges Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing him as "all-knowing" who reaches out to the US and Russian leaders when they are ill but is unaware of the woes of the people of Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, Mayawati quashed speculation over the possibility of a post-poll tie-up with the ruling BJP, saying her BSP was not the B team of any party and the rivals were trying to mislead her supporters. Stay tuned for more updates.