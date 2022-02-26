Assembly Polls 2022 Live: High-octane campaigning ends for fifth phase of UP polls

High-octane campaigning ended for the fifth phase of UP polls on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Election Commission barred Uttar Pradesh Congress candidate Ajay Rai from campaigning for 24 hours for making objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the state chief minister. Assembly elections in five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – are being held in February and March. Stay tuned for more updates.
BJP will not get double digit mark in Manipur: Nitish Kumar's JD (U)
Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal (United), which is an ally of BJP in Bihar and at the Centre has claimed that the saffron party will not get a double digit mark in Manipur Assembly elections due to strong anti-incumbancy.
Those who opened fire at 'kar sevaks' will offer 'kar seva' post poll loss: Yogi
Targeting the Samajwadi party, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said those who opened fire at the devotees of Lord Ram are now moving around with Lord Hanuman's mace, alluding that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had changed its stand.
Demanding the Center to convene an all-party meeting over Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine, former Uttarakhand chief minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat said here Friday the government should make its position on the issue clear.
The contest in Amethi, once a Congress bastion, this time resembles the plot of a typical Bollywood 'masala' movie with sympathy, emotions and loyalty all making their way into the election campaign.
