Assembly Polls 2022 Live: High-octane campaigning ends for fifth phase of UP polls

High-octane campaigning ended for the fifth phase of UP polls on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Election Commission barred Uttar Pradesh Congress candidate Ajay Rai from campaigning for 24 hours for making objectionable remarks against the prime minister and the state chief minister. Assembly elections in five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – are being held in February and March. Stay tuned for more updates.