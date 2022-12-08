Assembly Elections 2022 results: All you need to know

Assembly Elections 2022 results: All you need to know

As the counting of votes gets under way in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, here are some important things to know about these polls

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 08 2022, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 09:47 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

As the counting of votes gets under way in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, here are some important things to know about these polls.

1. When did voting take place?

Himachal Pradesh voted in a single phase on November 12, while Gujarat voted in two phases, on December 1 and December 5.

2. Where can I follow the live coverage of the Assembly election results?

You can follow the live coverage of the results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election here.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly elections, meanwhile, can be tracked here.

For an overall coverage of election results in both states, follow our blog here.

3. How to find constituency-wise results of the Assembly elections?

The constituency-wise results of the Assembly elections can be tracked on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

For Gujarat, the constituency-wise results can be viewed here.

4. How can I compare this year's results to that of 2017?

We have maps that allow you to compare this year's constituency-wise results with that of 2017. Take a look below.

Gujarat:

Himachal Pradesh:

5. What did the exit polls predict?

In Gujarat, exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the BJP.

Himachal, however, could see a close contest between the BJP and the Congress, with exit polls predicting no clear winner, and given the state's history shuffling governments every election.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Elections
Gujarat Elections 2022
Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections
Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Gujarat
Himachal Pradesh
Congress
BJP
AAP
India News
Indian Politics
Aam Aadmi Party
Bharatiya Janata Party

What's Brewing

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

Ensure Pandits’ safety, or let them leave

The bulldozing of India

The bulldozing of India

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

Report card for Karnataka: Rich state, poor indicators

DH Toon | BJP loses, AAP scripts history in MCD polls

DH Toon | BJP loses, AAP scripts history in MCD polls

Karnataka mulls IVF clinics in govt medical colleges

Karnataka mulls IVF clinics in govt medical colleges

 