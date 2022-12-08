Assembly Elections 2022 results: All you need to know

As the counting of votes gets under way in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, here are some important things to know about these polls.

1. When did voting take place?

Himachal Pradesh voted in a single phase on November 12, while Gujarat voted in two phases, on December 1 and December 5.

2. Where can I follow the live coverage of the Assembly election results?

You can follow the live coverage of the results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election here.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly elections, meanwhile, can be tracked here.

For an overall coverage of election results in both states, follow our blog here.

3. How to find constituency-wise results of the Assembly elections?

The constituency-wise results of the Assembly elections can be tracked on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

For Gujarat, the constituency-wise results can be viewed here.

4. How can I compare this year's results to that of 2017?

We have maps that allow you to compare this year's constituency-wise results with that of 2017. Take a look below.

Gujarat:

Himachal Pradesh:

5. What did the exit polls predict?

In Gujarat, exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the BJP.

Himachal, however, could see a close contest between the BJP and the Congress, with exit polls predicting no clear winner, and given the state's history shuffling governments every election.