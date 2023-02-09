Assembly Elections 2023 | How are the votes counted?

With Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya readying for the Assembly elections in the coming weeks, here is a look at how votes are counted in India.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has been using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to register votes, and in 2013, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) were added for increased transparency.

Who counts votes in an election?

The Returning Officer (RO) is responsible for counting votes after conducting the elections in a particular constituency. The RO is usually a government official or some local authority the ECI nominates following consultation with the state government.

How are the votes counted?

The RO decides where the votes for a constituency will be counted and the ECI fixes the date and time. Vote counting usually takes place under the direct supervision of the RO. However, in some situations, if counting takes place in multiple locations in a constituency, then it may also take place under the supervision of the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO). The vote counting for a constituency usually takes place in a single hall.

If the situation demands it, the number of counting halls and the number of tables needed for counting can be increased with the ECI's permission.

What is the counting process?

The RO, who supervises the constituency's polling, puts counting officers in place through a three-step process of randomisation. The candidates, their counting, and election agents are present in the counting hall.

The counting process starts with tallying Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballots and Postal Ballots (PBs) under the RO's direct supervision. Once the PB counting starts, the vote counting on EVMs starts in 30 minutes.

At the end of each counting round, results from the vote tally from EVMs are announced.

How are the VVPAT slips counted?

According to the 2019 Supreme Court order, the ECI has to match EVM tallies with the VVPAT numbers in five polling stations, which are randomly selected, in all constituencies. This verification process is carried out inside a secure VVPAT Counting Booth inside the counting hall. Direct supervision of both RO and ARO is needed here.

The final result of a constituency is only announced after the VVPAT verification is completed.

What happens in case of a discrepancy?

In case of a discrepancy between EVMs and VVPAT tallies, the count on printed slips overrules EVM counting.