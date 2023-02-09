Assembly Elections 2023: How to cast your vote without a voter ID

The Northeast states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland will go under polling in the coming few weeks. Preparations are under way to maximize the participation of voters in the 2023 Assembly elections.

If you are one of those who do not possess a physical copy of your voter ID card, you will still be able to cast your vote, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI)'s guidelines.

Here's how to cast your vote without a voter ID:

** Firstly, you need to ensure that your name is included on the electoral rolls. Whether you remember your EPIC number or not, does not make a difference. Check this guide to find out how you can confirm your place on the electoral rolls.

** If you don't possess a physical copy of your voter ID card, here is a list of various documents and ID proofs that you can use in its stead:

1. PAN card

2. Aadhaar Card

3. Driving Licence

4. Passport

5. Passbook with your photograph issued by a bank or post office

6. Pension document for retired personnel

7. Service ID card issued by a state/central government or a PSU

8. MGNREGA job card

9. Health insurance smart card issued by the Ministry of Labour and Employment